Nafe Singh Rathi murder case: Two years on, family dissatisfied, alleges bid to influence CBI probe

The family of Nafe Singh Rathi, former state president of the INLD, has expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation into his murder, alleging lack of progress even after two years.

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Addressing a press conference, his wife Sheela Rathi said the CBI, which is probing the case, had failed to deliver results. “But, we are not satisfied with the progress of the investigation,” she said.

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A member of the INLD state executive, Sheela said her concerns were directed at those in power at the Centre. “If no action has been taken even in the murder case of a state president of a political party, how can ordinary citizens expect justice?” she asked.

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She pointed out that the FIR in the case named nine individuals allegedly linked to the BJP, yet no arrests had been made so far. Alleging that only “dummy” shooters had been apprehended, she said the real culprits were still at large despite the involvement of four shooters in the attack.

Her son, Bhupender Rathi, levelled serious allegations against the BJP-led government, claiming that the investigation was being influenced from the highest levels. He alleged, “We want to make the arrests, but there is pressure from Delhi not to arrest,” attributing the statement to a CBI official.

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He further claimed that the family had sought security even before the murder, but protection was instead extended to those named in the FIR.

Warning of further action, Bhupender said the family would move the court if justice was not delivered and could even approach khap panchayats. “We have been seeking justice from the government for the past two years. If justice is denied, we will fight this battle from the streets to the courts,” he said.

Rathi was shot dead on February 25, 2024 when assailants opened fire on his SUV near the Barahi level crossing in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district.