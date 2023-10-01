Naib tehsildar suspended

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 30

The state government has suspended the naib tehsildar of Chhachhrauli tehsil in Yamunanagar district. The suspension order of Amit Kumar was issued by TVSN Prasad, Financial Commissioner, Revenue, and Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department, yesterday.

He was suspended on the recommendation of Forest and School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, who was allegedly receiving complaints against the naib tehsildar from the public. As per the suspension order, during the period of suspension, his headquarters would be in the office of the Financial Commissioner, Revenue, and Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Chandigarh.

