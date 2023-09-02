Naib Tehsildar suspended for inaction on plaint

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, taking strict cognisance for not taking proper action on a complaint received at the CM window, has suspended Naib Tehsildar Suresh Kumar of Khedi Jalab in Hisar district with immediate effect. Orders have also been given to take departmental action against the Naib Tehsildar under Rule 7 of the Haryana Service Rules, 2016.

Bhupeshwar Dayal, OSD to the CM, said in 2022, Premjit of Gamda village, Khedi Jalab sub-tehsil, Hisar, had lodged a complaint that the “jamabandi” of his paternal land belonged to his father Mahavir and other family members had not been separated in the official documents. Hence, they were facing a lot of trouble in works related to the land. A request was made to separate the “khewat” of the land.

Dayal said the action-taken report was uploaded on January 31, 2023, by the Naib Tehsildar. As per the report, it was said the file of “taksim” would be decided after receiving the map from the area kanungo.

On February 2, the CM’s Grievance Redressal Cell directed the Naib Tehsildar to ask the kanungo to submit the map soon and upload the action report. He, however, ignored the directions and uploaded the old report again.

Instead of resolving the issue, the matter was being maliciously delayed by the Naib Tehsildar who had also ignored the orders of the Chief Minister’s Office.

