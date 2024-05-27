Chautala ‘bahus’ Naina- Sunaina take a day off

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 26

BJP candidate Ranjit Singh visited the BJP office at around 10.30 am for a meeting and then arrived at the election office for another meeting with key poll strategists.

He told The Tribune that he was heading for Chandigarh for a meeting with party candidates in the evening. “The next course of action will be decided after the meeting. I am not tired and am ready for any task the party gives me,” he said. Congress candidate Jai Prakash stayed at the residence of his brother here today. “I am not exhausted. Party workers have been visiting me since morning,” he said.

Dinesh Sheoran, a Congress leader from Narnaund, said they made off-hand calculations of the turnout in different Hisar segments.

Chautala ‘bahus’ Naina (JJP) and Sunaina (INLD) have taken a break after the long session of campaigning. Party sources said Naina returned to Sirsa yesterday and was likely to return to Hisar in a few days for a meeting with the party workers, said a JJP leader. Sunaina, however, remained at her rented accommodation in Hisar today and did not meet anybody. She is scheduled to hold a workers’ meeting in Hisar tomorrow.

