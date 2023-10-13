Naked wires pose threat to Ambala residents

An electric meter installed near a house in Ambala fell off the electricity pole, leaving naked wires hanging around it. The failure to remove the pole and wires represents gross negligence on the part of the department concerned. Besides, electric wiring in the area needs to be repaired at the earliest. —Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Hisar needs 2 more bus stands

The expansion of the city due to an increase in the population and number of vehicles makes it necessary that two additional bus stands be built in Hisar. A rise in the number of private vehicles has contributed to traffic congestion in the city. While the existing bus stand should be connected with the proposed elevated road, the two new bus stands should be built near the Mini-Secretariat and Hisar Cantonment area, respectively. Building the new bus stands in these locations will ease the traffic congestion in the town. —Yograj Sharma, Hisar

Poor sewerage irks Bhiwani residents

Residents of Manan Pana area in Bhiwani have been complaining of a poor sewer system for over two months. Due to ineffective sewerage, dirty sewage gets accumulated on the streets. This not only emits a foul smell but also serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Despite the problem having been brought to the notice of a local MLA and the authorities concerned, no step has been taken in this regard. —Anand Tanwar, Bhiwani

