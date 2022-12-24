Namaz disrupted at Gurugram's Sector 69

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 23

A row over namaz has flared up in Gurugram yet again. A group of right wing activists reportedly belonging to Bajrang Dal disrupted namaz being held at an open ground in Gurgaon’s Sector 69 today evening. It may be noted that the ground was not among the six places allotted by administration for offering namaz.

The videos of incident which has gone viral shows the group shooing away people who had gathered there asking them to stop holding namaz in open space. One of the members can been seen yelling “This is not Udaipur. This is Gurgaon and we won’t let it happen,” The group is seen asking the man who appears to be a cleric to go to Hathin in Mewat and offer namaz there.

The right wing activists can also be seen raising slogans claiming that these outsiders were enemy of the nation. The same group had lead protest against namaz last year as well.

“The CM has clearly said namaz will not happen in open spaces,” said Praveen Saini, district coordinator, Bajrang Dal. DC Nishant Yadav said he was analysing videos and would call meeting of Hindu- Muslim peace committee.

