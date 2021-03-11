Nanny of private school booked for ‘sexual assault’ of girl student

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 17

The Gurugram police booked a nanny of a renowned private school for alleged sexual assault of a five and a half years old girl student of kindergarten. The school authorities cooperated with the police and said if she had committed the crime she should be punished. An FIR has been registered at the women police station in Sector 51 and the probe is underway, said the police.

According to the complaint filed by a resident of Sector 110 A area that his daughter is a student of kindergarten in a private school. His daughter confided in her mother that an aunty working as nanny attending to her on August 8 the Nanny touched her inappropriately. The parents then went to the school and filed a complaint.

It was on August 12, the father of student reached the school and filed a complaint and also informed the police. After getting information a police team in consultation with the school authority and the father of the girl, filed a complaint against the nanny. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the nanny under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. “An FIR has been registered, but first we are verifying the facts. A probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law”, said Surinder Kaur, ACP, crime against women, Gurugram.

The director of the private school, said the nanny was an outsourced employee and the school was with the police and the family of the student.

Teen held for abusing minor in Nuh

In a shocking incident, a two-and-a-half-year old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a teenaged boy in Nuh district. The police apprehended the boy within five hours and sent him to correction home in Faridabad on Wednesday. The victim girl is being treated in hospital. OC