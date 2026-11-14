Narbir backs Abhay Yadav, takes aim at Rao Inderjit camp

State Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh has described former minister Abhay Singh Yadav as a formidable force in Ahirwal politics, asserting that his influence remains undiminished despite not being an MLA.

Speaking at a function in Nayan village of Mahendragarh district recently, in the presence of Abhay Yadav, Narbir said, “Don’’t think Abhay Singh is not an MLA. Even today, his strength is more than mine.”

The joint appearance and Narbir’s public endorsement of Abhay’’s political standing point towards growing proximity between the two leaders in the Ahirwal belt. Both have had longstanding differences with Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, with Narbir’s rivalry with the senior BJP leader being an open secret within the party. The coming together of the two leaders is being seen as a possible consolidation of the camp opposed to Inderjit in the region.

Narbir’s differences with Inderjit reportedly date back to 1987. His supporters had blamed Inderjit for his denial of a BJP ticket in 2019. The friction reportedly continued even after Narbir won the Badshahpur Assembly seat in 2024.

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Abhay Yadav, too, has had his share of run-ins with Inderjit. His induction into the Cabinet in 2024 had reportedly upset Inderjit’s supporters, while Om Prakash Yadav, considered close to the Union Minister, was dropped. In August 2025, during a controversy over naming the Koriyawas medical college after Shaheed Rao Tula Ram, Abhay had described Inderjit as a “small-hearted leader” and accused some politicians of treating Ahir politics as their personal fiefdom.

At the Nayan function, Narbir also made pointed remarks about caste-based voting, claiming that the Jat community had not supported him in the Badshahpur election and that he had won with the backing of Ahirs.

He said Badshahpur had previously elected Jat MLAs who, according to him, had spent less than Rs 15 lakh on development during their tenures. In contrast, he claimed to have undertaken development works worth Rs 15 crore despite not receiving their votes. People should judge candidates on their performance rather than caste, community or religion, he added.

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Taking a swipe at Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar, Narbir said the Tanwars had a limited vote base in the constituency, yet Tanwar had managed to win the election. On the other hand, the Khatanas, despite having a strong presence in the khap, had never won the seat.

He also questioned Congress MLA Manju Chaudhary over the development work being undertaken in her constituency, asking residents what she had delivered to the area.

Backing Abhay Yadav’s political standing, Narbir said the former minister did not need to seek votes, as people would support him on their own in the next election.