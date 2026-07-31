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Home / Haryana / Narcotics Bureau arrests drug peddler, seizes charas, ganja in Sonepat

Narcotics Bureau arrests drug peddler, seizes charas, ganja in Sonepat

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 02:12 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The accused in police custody.
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A team of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 1.542 kg of charas and 5.954 kg of ganja from his possession at Gharwal village in Gohana, Sonepat district. The accused drug peddler has been identified as Rajkumar, alias Raju, of Gharwal village.

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Inspector Ajay Dhankar, in charge of the HSNCB Sonepat Unit, said Sub-Inspector Rohtash Kumar of the unit received a tip-off that Rajkumar, who was reportedly involved in drug peddling, had kept ganja and charas in an adjoining plot.

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Following the tip-off, the team immediately raided Rajkumar’s house and conducted a search in the presence of a gazetted officer. They recovered 1.542 kg of charas and 5.954 kg of ganja from his possession.

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Inspector Dhankar further said the ganja and charas recovered from the accused were of commercial quantity. Rajkumar was a habitual offender, and a total of four cases under the NDPS Act had already been registered against him, he added.

He was produced in court on Thursday. The accused will be taken on police remand to investigate his drug-peddling network, and efforts will be made to nab all those involved in it, Inspector Dhankar said.

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He also appealed to citizens, saying that the HSNCB was working to break the network of drug mafias, but it was not possible to do so without public support. He urged people to inform the police about drug peddlers active in their areas, assuring them that their identities would be kept secret.

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