Narcotics worth over Rs 7.52 crore seized during Operation Maidan 2.0, says Ambala Range IG

Ambala Range IG Pankaj Nain on Wednesday, informed that 95 NDPS cases were registered in Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunangar districts, and narcotics worth over Rs 7.52 crore were seized during Operation Maidan 2.0.

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The special campaign against drugs was organised from May 28 to June 30.

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Nain said that the campaign aimed to effectively curb drug trade in the districts falling under the Ambala Range.

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A total of 95 cases were registered and 164 drug smugglers were arrested across the three districts of the Ambala Range during the month-long period.

Different types of narcotics worth over Rs 7.52 crore were recovered during raids from the arrested accused.

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A special surveillance was also maintained on the activities of previously arrested drug smugglers released on bail.

During the campaign, police recovered over 2.867 kg of heroin, 8 g of charas, 1.852 kg of opium, over 512 kg of poppy husk, nearly 23 kg cannabis, 33.670 gram of smack and 7,326 intoxicating capsules/tablets.

The police also seized 200 litres of lahan (hooch) and 730 bottles of illicit liquor.

Moreover, one truck, 14 motorcycles and five cars were seized; and cash amounting to Rs 11.54 lakh was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

As part of the campaign, 209 CCTV cameras were installed across various areas of the Ambala range, and were integrated to create a surveillance network, helpful in monitoring activities of drug smugglers.

While taking action against people involved in drug trafficking, 17 illegal structures and properties were demolished.

The IG said that the police and administration will continue to take stringent action against illegal activities and assets of drug smugglers in the future.

Nain stated that alongside strict legal action against drug smugglers, special emphasis was placed on the treatment and rehabilitation of individuals struggling with drug addiction.

During the campaign, 255 drug-affected individuals received treatment and counselling, while 31 individuals suffering from severe addiction were admitted to hospitals for advanced medical care and rehabilitation.

Nain added that the police’s objective is not merely to curb drug trafficking, but also to reintegrate victims of drug abuse into the mainstream and enable them to lead healthy, dignified lives.

He stated, “Operation Maidan 2.0 was not merely a special campaign, but a powerful public movement aimed at creating a drug-free society. Although this specific campaign has concluded successfully, the Ambala Range Police’s action against drug traffickers will continue in a sustained, stringent and effective manner. The drug trade will not be allowed to flourish at any level.”

Nain appealed residents of the Ambala Range to cooperate with the police in ensuring continued success of this public-participation campaign against drugs.