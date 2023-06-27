Narcotics worth Rs 101 crore destroyed in Haryana: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said narcotics worth more than Rs 101 crore had been destroyed in the state on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Drugs worth Rs 25 crore were destroyed in Panchkula alone. He stated this while interacting with media after destroying narcotics at village Bagwala in district Panchkula. Home Minister Anil Vij, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, TVSN Prasad, and Director General of Police, P K Agrawal, were also present.

The CM said directions had been given to the police to tighten the noose around those involved in the smuggling of drugs. Apart from this, after consulting the Chief Ministers of the neighbouring states, a strategy had been chalked out to take joint action against drug peddlers. He said Dabwali had been made a new police district and this would start functioning from August 15.