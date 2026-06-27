Narnaul Administration gears up to get drains cleaned before rains

The local administrative officers have pulled up their socks and started making field visits to inspect the actual action taken to clean the drains and sewerage system in view of the upcoming monsoon

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season.

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The district administration will send a detailed report regarding the action taken and preparations made on ground to the state authorities.

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Following instructions from the Haryana Government, local Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali conducted a surprise inspection of parts of the city on Saturday to assess the ground reality regarding the cleaning of sewerage system and drains.

She instructed the officials concerned on the spot to expedite the work and streamline the work.

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”The Chief Minister has given clear instructions that before the arrival of monsoon, the sanitation system in all towns and cities

should be in a perfect condition so that there is no waterlogging during the rains,” she told the officials during the inspection.

She directed the officials to ensure that no sewerage line is cleaned manually and warned that if any official is found getting it done, strict action will be taken against him/her.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the district administration has developed a comprehensive action plan to effectively monitor the sanitation system.

She pointed out that to ensure prompt cleaning of drains and sewerage in all cities and towns of the district, IAS and HCS officers have been appointed as nodal officers and their accountability has been

fixed for specific areas.

”All these officers will visit their assigned areas and closely inspect the cleaning and desilting work. Any deficiencies discovered during the inspection will be rectified promptly, and all nodal officers will submit their detailed reports to the Deputy Commissioner’s office by June 30,” she maintained, adding that these reports would then be compiled and sent to the state government for further action.

Meanwhile, Narnaul SDM Anirudh Yadav also took stock of the preparations being made to protect the city from waterlogging and seasonal diseases ahead of the monsoon season.

Yadav visited several wards within the Narnaul Municipal Council area to inspect the cleaning mechanism of small and big drains and sewers in the city.

During the inspection, the SDM asserted that thorough cleaning of all drains and sewers of the city has to be completed before the rainy season begins.

He warned the officials concerned that any laxity or negligence at any level regarding the cleaning and maintenance of the sewerage system will not be tolerated.

He asked the officials concerned to strictly instruct the agencies engaged in cleaning of drains and sewerage to complete their work within the stipulated time.