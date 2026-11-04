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Home / Haryana / Narnaul college emerges overall champion at IGU Zonal Youth Fest

Narnaul college emerges overall champion at IGU Zonal Youth Fest

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Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 08:29 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Organisers and participants at the concluding ceremony of the IGU Zonal Youth Festival in Narnaul.
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The three-day 9th Zonal Youth Festival of Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur, Rewari, was held at Government PG College, Narnaul, with active participation from colleges across the university zone.

Narnaul MLA Om Parkash Yadav was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, while Asim Miglani, Vice-Chancellor of IGU, presided over the closing ceremony. Registrar Dilbag Singh was the guest of honour.

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Amit Chaudhary, District Higher Education Officer-cum-Principal of Government College, Narnaul, and convenor of the 9th Zonal Youth Festival, welcomed the dignitaries, participating teams, faculty members, judges and guests.

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The MLA and the Vice-Chancellor appreciated the efforts made by Government College, Narnaul, in successfully organising the festival.

They lauded the dedication, meticulous planning and collective efforts of the college administration, faculty members, staff and organising committees in providing an excellent platform for students to showcase their talent. They also appreciated the vibrant cultural performances and enthusiastic participation of students from various colleges.

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Naresh Yadav, organising secretary of the festival, said the youth festival was being organised at Government College, Narnaul, after a gap of nearly 15 years. He stated that competitions in 46 events were held across six stages, with participation from 100 teams representing 21 colleges. The festival provided students with a valuable platform to showcase their artistic, literary, musical and cultural talents.

Government College for Women (GCW), Narnaul, emerged as the overall champion, while RPS College of Engineering and Technology secured the first runner-up position and Government College, Narnaul, finished as the second runner-up.

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