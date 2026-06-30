Narnaul DDPO suspended after 'late arrival' at minister's review meeting
Officer allegedly reached Health Minister Arti Rao’s meeting 15 minutes late; objections also raised over conduct and work management
The Haryana Government has suspended Narnaul District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) Pramod Deshwal with immediate effect following his alleged late arrival at a review meeting chaired by Health Minister Arti Rao earlier this month.
According to sources, the meeting to review development works was held on June 9.
Deshwal, who was also holding the additional charge of District Citizen Resources Information Officer (DCEO), reportedly reached the meeting around 15 minutes after it had begun.
The minister sought an explanation for the delay but was reportedly not satisfied with his response. Objections were also raised over his conduct and work management during the meeting, following which his suspension was recommended.
Acting on the recommendation, the state government issued suspension orders.
During the suspension period, Deshwal has been attached to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Charkhi Dadri and will not be permitted to leave the headquarters without prior approval. He will receive subsistence allowance as per service rules.
The suspension order, however, does not specify the detailed reasons for the action.
When contacted, Deshwal declined to comment on the development.