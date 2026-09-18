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Home / Haryana / Narnaul govt college girls shine in Indira Gandhi University exams

Narnaul govt college girls shine in Indira Gandhi University exams

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Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 02:29 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Students of Government College for Women, Narnaul, who topped in MA (English) examination of IGU, Rewari, with college officials.
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Students of Government Women’s College, Narnaul, performed exceptionally well in the MA (English) fourth-semester examinations conducted by Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur (Rewari), securing four of the top 10 positions at the university level.

The students brought laurels to their college by securing the first, second, third and sixth positions in the university rankings.

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According to the university toppers’ list, Neha, daughter of Naresh Yadav, secured the first position in the university with a CGPA of 9.38. Pallavi, daughter of Sushil Kumar, secured the second position with a CGPA of 9.07, while Payal Sharma, daughter of Shivdutt Sharma, secured the third position with a CGPA of 8.92.

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Anushka Jattu, daughter of Ashok Kumar, secured the sixth position at the university level with a CGPA of 8.54. Most of the students in this course passed the examination with first-class marks.

Principal Amit Chaudhary congratulated the students on their outstanding performance.

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“These university-level achievements are the result of the hard work, discipline and consistent efforts of the students, as well as the guidance of their teachers,” he said.

The principal also congratulated the Head of the English Department, Prof RP Singh, along with Ajay Thakran and other faculty members of the department, including Neelam Yadav, Suman Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Preeti Yadav, and Jyoti Yadav, for this achievement.

Prof RP Singh expressed delight at the results and extended best wishes to the students who excelled at the university level. He also congratulated their parents and the faculty members of the department.

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