Narnaul MLA’s supporters confident about his Cabinet berth

Ravinder Saini
Mahendragarh, March 13
Even as Narnaul BJP MLA Om Prakash Yadav was not re-inducted into the Cabinet by newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday, his supporters are still hopeful of getting a berth for Yadav in the Cabinet expansion, stating the BJP cannot ignore the Yadav community.
Yadav, a staunch loyalist of Union Minister Rao Inderjit, was Social Justice and Empowerment Minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government.
“We are disappointed following the non-inclusion of Yadav in the Cabinet but confident about his elevation in the Cabinet expansion,” said a Yadav’s supporter.
He said, “The Ahirwal region has played a pivotal role in the formation of BJP government in the state, both in 2014 and 2019. The BJP had won 5-7 Assembly seats of both the districts in 2019 and four of the winning candidates belong to the Yadav community, hence at least one of the Ahir MLAs should be elevated as a minister.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...