Narnaul MLA’s supporters confident about his Cabinet berth

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, March 13

Even as Narnaul BJP MLA Om Prakash Yadav was not re-inducted into the Cabinet by newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday, his supporters are still hopeful of getting a berth for Yadav in the Cabinet expansion, stating the BJP cannot ignore the Yadav community.

Yadav, a staunch loyalist of Union Minister Rao Inderjit, was Social Justice and Empowerment Minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government.

“We are disappointed following the non-inclusion of Yadav in the Cabinet but confident about his elevation in the Cabinet expansion,” said a Yadav’s supporter.

He said, “The Ahirwal region has played a pivotal role in the formation of BJP government in the state, both in 2014 and 2019. The BJP had won 5-7 Assembly seats of both the districts in 2019 and four of the winning candidates belong to the Yadav community, hence at least one of the Ahir MLAs should be elevated as a minister.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Mahendragarh #Nayab Singh Saini