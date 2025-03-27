The Naseebpur Shaheed Smarak project is an initiative to create a war memorial in Naseebpur village in Mahendragarh district to commemorate the martyrs who fought in the 1857 revolt.

The project aims to develop a comprehensive memorial park, which includes facilities such as an open-air theater, an attractive entrance, and other elements that will highlight the historical importance of the region.

Historical significance of Naseebpur village

Advertisement

Naseebpur village holds significant historical value due to its role in the 1857 revolt. It was one of the key locations where local freedom fighters, including Rao Tularam, led battles against the British colonial forces. The village is thus considered a place of historical importance, and the war memorial project seeks to preserve and showcase this legacy.

When was project announced

Advertisement

The Naseebpur Shaheed Smarak project was announced by the former Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, in November 2016, during his visit to Mahendragarh district. The project aims to honour the sacrifices made by those who fought during this crucial period of India's history.

Current status

As of now, the project is still in the planning and development stage. The consultancy process for the development of the memorial is underway, with two companies having already submitted their presentations. However, the consultancy is yet to be finalised. However, the project has already faced significant delays.

Controversy

The controversy surrounding the Naseebpur Shaheed Smarak project revolves around the delays in its execution despite the announcement made in 2016. The project faced further complications after Naseebpur village came under the Urban Local Bodies (ULB), which delayed the process.

Issue raised in Vidhan Sabha

The issue was raised by Narnaul MLA Om Prakash Yadav in the ongoing Budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha because of the significant delay in the execution of the Naseebpur Shaheed Smarak project, despite the earlier announcement by the Chief Minister and the allocation of funds. Yadav flagged the issue to address the concerns of the local people and to seek clarification regarding the reasons for the delay. He claimed that despite the sanctioning of the budget, the project is yet to take off.

State government's response

Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Minister Rao Narbir Singh replied in Vidhan Sabha that this project was not under the government's consideration. He said that there is already a war memorial in Naseebpur. Now, the village has come under Narnaul Municipal Council. The beautification of this war memorial, he said, could be taken up with the civic body by the MLA. He said no government has given as much respect to the martyrs as the BJP government had.