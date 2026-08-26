‘Nation first’ fundamental to BJYM ideology: State prez Akshit Dahiya

Akshit Dahiya, state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said that ‘Nation First’ was the fundamental principle of the organisation’s ideology.

Advertisement

“The organisation’s primary goal is to instil patriotism, cultural pride and national integrity among youth, who are encouraged to remain committed to the nation’s security, sovereignty and social harmony,” he said while addressing BJYM workers in Yamunanagar on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He was given a grand welcome by BJYM workers led by district president Nischal Chaudhary during his first visit to Yamunanagar. On the occasion, he held a meeting with the workers and guided them.

Advertisement

Addressing the meeting, he expressed gratitude to the young workers and said that the youth wing was the backbone of the organisation. He urged the youth to disseminate the public welfare policies and schemes of the Haryana Government and actively participate in social and organisational campaigns.

On the occasion, BJP district president Rajesh Sapra said, “The youth were the future of India and that if they followed the right path, Haryana would continue to progress under the guidance of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.”

Advertisement

Chaudhary said that Dahiya’s first visit to Yamunanagar after becoming the state president was a moment of great pride for the youth of the district and the organisation. “Under his leadership, the youth wing in Yamunanagar and across the state is working with renewed energy and commitment,” said Chaudhary.

He said that instead of limiting the potential of youth to politics, they should be made the main vehicle for the economic, social and cultural development of the country.

On the occasion, BJYM leaders Harish Agam Chaudhary, Narender Rana, Praveen Khadri, Mukul Chaudhary Khadri, Puneet Bindal, Amit Chauhan, Deepak Sharma, BJP district media in-charge Kapil Manish Garg, Kunal Bhardwaj, Gautam Dhiman, Robin Chaudhary, Jayant Swami, Bhanu Pratap, Ankit Goyal and other leaders were also present.