National award for six state players, coach

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

Six players and a coach from Haryana have been honoured with the National Sports Award-2022.

Athlete Seema Punia (Sonepat), boxer Amit Panghal (Rohtak), kabaddi player Sakshi (Sonepat), wrestlers Anshu Malik (Jind) and Sarita Mor (Sonepat), and para badminton player Tarun Dhillon (Hisar) have been given the Arjuna Award, while wrestling coach Raj Singh (Sonepat) was honoured with the Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category. Congratulating the awardees, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the players of sports capital Haryana performed brilliantly and braught laurels in various national and international-level contests. Khattar said Haryana was consistently at the number one spot in sports. “It is the first state in the country that gives maximum cash prize money to medal-winning sportspersons. A provision of Rs 6 crore has been made for gold medallists, Rs 4 crore for silver medallists and Rs 2.5 crore for bronze medallists in the Olympics,” hesaid.