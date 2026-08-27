National Company Law Tribunal conducts search at mining firm office in Jagadhri

A team reportedly constituted by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) carried out a search at the office of a mining firm in Jagadhri on Wednesday.

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The team seized several documents related to the firm.

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The action was reportedly taken on a petition filed by Sanjeev Chaudhary of Panipat before the NCLT.

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The team had also inspected the mining site of the said mining firm in Panchkula on Tuesday and conducted a search and seizure operation there.

As per allegations of the complainant, the bills were generated through fraudulent means and the mining material was shown to be sold in excess of the mining site’s capacity.

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As per available information, the team’s examination of documents and record is expected to establish whether the alleged billing irregularities, illegal mining and transportation of mining material actually took place. Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing inquiry.

The complainant claimed that he associated with the said mining firm for business and entered into a written agreement specifying their respective responsibilities, however, he had not been provided accounts for the past 11 months.