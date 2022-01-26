National Girl Child Day observed

Karnal: National Girl Child Day was celebrated at ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI). Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan, director of the institute, said the day was observed to spread awareness about the inequalities girls face in the Indian society. A programme was organised at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, in which 30 girl students were awarded. An online talk on the role of parents and society in promoting health and well-being of young girls was delivered by gynaecologist Dr Bharti Karla.

National Voters’ Day observed

Kurushetra: University School of Management (USM), Kurukshetra University, celebrated 12th National Voters’ Day by organising a declamation and poster-making competition to create awareness among young voters. The speakers said voting was the way to express one’s opinion and could bring a change for the better. The competition was intended to provide an open platform for students to express their views through the medium of speech and art. A total of 26 students from MBA took part in the competitions. Chairperson of the institute Prof Nirmala Chaudhary motivated students to use their right to vote to strengthen Indian democracy.

School alumnus welcomed

Karnal: Pratap Public School, Sector 6, host its alumnus Rav Hanjra, a lyricist and composer in the Punjabi music industry. Hanjra, along with his parents, emphasised on the role played by the school in his journey to excellence as a lyricist and composer. He said the school’s excellent environment acted as the perfect catalyst for creative minds to develop as masters of their chosen field. He has worked with many famous singers such as Diljit Donsanjh, Ammy Virk and Jassi Gill.

Short-term training programme

Faridabad: The Department of Electronics Engineering of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, today inaugurated a week-long short-term training programme on “Recent challenges and developments in solar energy technologies and its applications”. The programme was sponsered by AICTE. The inaugural session of the programme was presided by Vice-Chancellor Raj Nehru. Dr Arun Kumar Tripathi, former director-general, National Institute of Solar Energy, Gurugram, was chief guest. He told the participants about with the latest trends of solar energy with the details of the expansion of the industry.