National Lok Adalat held at 22 districts, 34 sub divisions; 3.14 lakh cases settled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

The Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA) organised its 3rd National Lok Adalat on Sunday across 22 districts and 34 sub-divisions of the state.

A total of 1,51,834 cases were taken up in the National Lok Adalat, out of which 1,22,969 were disposed of at the pre-litigation stage, settling a total amount of Rs. 774,056,9479.

An official spokesperson said 2,60,518 pending cases were taken up and 1,91,247 of them were decided, settling a total amount of Rs 178,218,1436.

A total of 3,14,216 cases were settled with an amount of Rs. 952,275,0915. This is the highest number of cases settled in a National Lok Adalat in Haryana.

The National Lok Adalat addressed a wide range of cases, including civil, criminal, matrimonial, bank recovery, motor accident claims tribunal (MACT), petty offenses, summary cases, traffic challans and cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The event was closely monitored by Justice Arun Palli, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of HALSA, along with Subhas Mehla, Member Secretary and Kavita Kamboj, Joint Member Secretary.