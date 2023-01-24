National Voters' Day tomorrow

Chandigarh, January 23
National Voters’ Day will be observed on January 25 in all departments, boards and corporations of the Haryana Government. All employees will also take oath on the occasion. An official spokesperson said the Chief Secretary instructed in this regard that as per the decision of the Election Commission, every year since 2011, January 25 will be observed as National Voters’ Day. This date marks the establishment of the Election Commission.
