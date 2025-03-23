On the occasion of World Water Day, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2025', a nationwide campaign for water conservation, from Panchkula today.

Besides, several projects were inaugurated and foundation stones were laid under water conservation, water supply schemes and cleanliness campaigns.

At a national-level programme held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Patil and Saini launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Jal Sanchay Yojana’ for Haryana. Also, ‘Jal-Jangal-Jan: Ek Prakritik Bandhan Abhiyan’, Water Resource Atlas, 2025, Integrated Water Resource Action Plan (2025-27), Online Canal Water Management System, and Best Practices under JSA-CTR were also launched.

Water conservation works in Mandola, Duloth, Badopur, Kheri, and Dokhera villages of Mahendragarh district were inaugurated. Also, the foundation stone for 400 artificial groundwater recharge structures was laid.

Similarly, the Solar Power Integrated Micro Irrigation Project was inaugurated in Devdhar village and Begumpur of Yamunanagar district, Julani Khera village of Kaithal, Pahari village of Bhiwani district, Akoli and Mandlana villages of Mahendragarh. Apart from this, in Ferozepur Jhirka, water supply projects were inaugurated in 52 villages and five dhanis to increase water supply.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), the Union Jal Shakti Minister and the Haryana Chief Minister inaugurated solid waste management projects in Panchkula. These included 9 solid waste management sheds, 103 soak pits, and 21 community sanitation complexes.

During the programme, water warriors were honoured for their remarkable contribution in the field of water conservation. Under the progressive farmer category, Rajkumar Mehra from Kurukshetra was honoured for natural farming, Kushal Nehra from Sukhpura village in Yamunanagar for crop diversification and Vikas Choudhary from Taroari, Karnal, for the use of DSR technology were also felicitated.

Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry was also present during the event.