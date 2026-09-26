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Home / Haryana / Native village in celebratory mood as kabaddi player Devank Dalal returns home after Asian Games gold

Native village in celebratory mood as kabaddi player Devank Dalal returns home after Asian Games gold

Celebrations broke out in Singhpura Khurd after the Indian men’s kabaddi team clinched the gold medal with a 40-34 victory over Iran at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan on Saturday

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:47 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Devank Dalal. Tribune photo
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Celebrations broke out in Singhpura Khurd, the native village of kabaddi player Devank Dalal, after the Indian men’s team clinched the gold medal with a 40-34 victory over Iran at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan on Saturday.

“Everyone in the village is delighted with the Indian kabaddi team’s gold-medal victory in Japan, in which Devank played a key role as a raider. Devank was extremely excited when we spoke to him after the team’s gold-winning performance. We are now planning to accord him a grand welcome in the village,” Karamvir Dalal, Devank’s uncle, told The Tribune.

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Karamvir said Devank is scheduled to return from Japan to Delhi on the night of September 27 and will proceed to his village the following morning.

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“We will bring him to the village in an open jeep from the Delhi bypass in Rohtak. A procession accompanied by dhols and nagadas will be taken out in his honour. A bhandara is also being organised in the village to celebrate the achievement and share the happiness with fellow villagers,” he said.

Karamvir said Devank is currently serving in the Indian Army and the Asian Games was his first international tournament. Earlier, he had emerged as the highest-bid player in Kabaddi Champions League. His younger brother, Yuvraj, is also pursuing kabaddi and has played in state-level tournaments.

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He said Devank’s father, Anand, is a farmer, while his mother, Sushma, is a homemaker. Devank’s journey to the national team has been marked by years of hard work and perseverance, he added.

“Devank has made every villager proud by being part of the Indian kabaddi team that won gold in Japan. We are all eagerly waiting to welcome him back home,” said Krishan, a villager.

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