DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / national Pension System awareness workshop draws bizmen, bankers in Yamunanagar

national Pension System awareness workshop draws bizmen, bankers in Yamunanagar

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:56 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
About 100 MSME entrepreneurs, industrialists, banking officials and representatives from various institutions from the district and nearby areas participated in the event.
Advertisement

The Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), in association with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), organised a special awareness workshop on ‘NPS-Empowering MSMEs through Social Security and Workforce Retention’ in Jagadhri.

Advertisement

About 100 MSME entrepreneurs, industrialists, banking officials and representatives from various institutions from the district and nearby areas participated in the event.

Advertisement

The programme was attended by Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora as the chief guest; Vinod Khandelwal, state president, Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry attended as the guest of honour while Vishav Pratap Singh Ahluwalia, Joint Director, MSME, Yamunanagar, was present as the special invitee.

Advertisement

The event was anchored by Sumeet Gupta, general secretary, HCCI Yamunanagar, along with Nisha Singh, consultant, Ernst and Young (EY).

Ghanshyam Dass Arora said the NPS was an effective mechanism for ensuring a dignified and secure post-retirement life for employees. He urged all industrialists of Yamunanagar district to adopt the NPS in their respective establishments on priority so that private-sector employees could benefit from social security.

Advertisement

Vishav Pratap Singh Ahluwalia emphasised that the MSME sector was the backbone of the Indian economy. He shared information about various government schemes available for MSMEs.

Vinod Khandelwal said the NPS was not merely an investment instrument but a powerful means of securing the future of employees.

Rajesh Sondhi, president, HCCI Yamunanagar, said when employees had confidence in their social security and financial stability, industries naturally experienced better employee retention and higher productivity.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts