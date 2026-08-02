national Pension System awareness workshop draws bizmen, bankers in Yamunanagar

The Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), in association with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), organised a special awareness workshop on ‘NPS-Empowering MSMEs through Social Security and Workforce Retention’ in Jagadhri.

Advertisement

About 100 MSME entrepreneurs, industrialists, banking officials and representatives from various institutions from the district and nearby areas participated in the event.

Advertisement

The programme was attended by Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora as the chief guest; Vinod Khandelwal, state president, Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry attended as the guest of honour while Vishav Pratap Singh Ahluwalia, Joint Director, MSME, Yamunanagar, was present as the special invitee.

Advertisement

The event was anchored by Sumeet Gupta, general secretary, HCCI Yamunanagar, along with Nisha Singh, consultant, Ernst and Young (EY).

Ghanshyam Dass Arora said the NPS was an effective mechanism for ensuring a dignified and secure post-retirement life for employees. He urged all industrialists of Yamunanagar district to adopt the NPS in their respective establishments on priority so that private-sector employees could benefit from social security.

Advertisement

Vishav Pratap Singh Ahluwalia emphasised that the MSME sector was the backbone of the Indian economy. He shared information about various government schemes available for MSMEs.

Vinod Khandelwal said the NPS was not merely an investment instrument but a powerful means of securing the future of employees.

Rajesh Sondhi, president, HCCI Yamunanagar, said when employees had confidence in their social security and financial stability, industries naturally experienced better employee retention and higher productivity.