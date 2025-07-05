Natural farming the way forward, says Agriculture Minister

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana today said that natural farming was the need of the hour, and the state had taken an initiative to promote it.

The inclination of farmers towards natural farming was also increasing. “Natural farming will not only reduce environmental pollution, but also there will be availability of good and nutritious food. The use of NPK fertilisers is expected to increase as a result of reduction in the use of chemical fertilisers,” he said.

"The transplantation of paddy was almost complete, and the consumption of DAP and urea fertilisers will increase. Therefore, officials should ensure that there is no shortage of fertilisers. Black marketing of urea and DAP fertilisers should be stopped," he said.

The minister was presiding over a review meeting with officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department at his residence here. He directed the officials to maintain a record of DAP and urea fertilisers and also make arrangements to ensure that Haryana's fertilisers did not go to other states.

He said that if someone engaged in black marketing of fertilisers, and sold fake medicines and seeds, action should be taken against them. If the dealer was forcibly selling any other product, along with fertilisers, to farmers, action should be taken. “Officials should keep a record of fertiliser sales every day, and try to resolve the problems faced by the farmers immediately," he said.

The process of getting crop insurance had started under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, he stated, adding that farmers should be made aware of the importance of getting their crops insured. If any company was not offering insurance, a report should be prepared, so that farmers did not face any problems, he stated.