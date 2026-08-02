DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Naugama khap passes resolution to boycott couples violating ‘norms’

Naugama khap passes resolution to boycott couples violating ‘norms’

The khap meeting also stressed the need to educate young men and women about traditional values

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:41 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo for representation.
Advertisement

The Naugama Khap Panchayat representing 21 villages in Jind and Hisar districts decided to impose a life-long ‘ban’ on couples who violate the social norms that restrain marriages between boys and girls who are residents of the same village, or a neighbouring village or sharing the same gotras.

Advertisement

Any such couple will not be allowed to enter their native villages.

Advertisement

The khap meeting also stressed the need to educate young men and women about traditional values and passed a resolution to putting a ban what it described as “provocative clothing” for girls.

Advertisement

The meeting of the khap representatives held in Ramrai was chaired by Jaiveer Singh Lohan, pradhan of the Naugama khap.

He informed The Tribune that a series of resolutions were adopted in the meeting after deliberations. They discussed the issues like same village marriages, gohand (neighbouring) village marriages and same gotra marriages, live-in relationships, besides growing menace of drugs.

Advertisement

Spokesperson Umed Singh Jaglan informed that they formed a 21-member committee, with one representative from each of the 21 villages, to oversee the implementation of the decisions. Besides, he informed separate committees will also be formed in each village to enforce the resolutions and determine penalties wherever required.

The panchayat also demanded the repeal of legal provisions relating to live-in relationships.

Ganga Prasad, a member of the khap panchayat from Ramrai village, said the marriages opposed by them spoil the social fabric of society.

The khap further resolved to discourage the playing of obscene songs at social functions and also authorised village committees to impose fines on violators. It also announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for anyone providing information about drug trafficking. They further said that the khap panchayat will keep the identity of the informer confidential.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts