Naugama khap passes resolution to boycott couples violating ‘norms’

The Naugama Khap Panchayat representing 21 villages in Jind and Hisar districts decided to impose a life-long ‘ban’ on couples who violate the social norms that restrain marriages between boys and girls who are residents of the same village, or a neighbouring village or sharing the same gotras.

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Any such couple will not be allowed to enter their native villages.

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The khap meeting also stressed the need to educate young men and women about traditional values and passed a resolution to putting a ban what it described as “provocative clothing” for girls.

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The meeting of the khap representatives held in Ramrai was chaired by Jaiveer Singh Lohan, pradhan of the Naugama khap.

He informed The Tribune that a series of resolutions were adopted in the meeting after deliberations. They discussed the issues like same village marriages, gohand (neighbouring) village marriages and same gotra marriages, live-in relationships, besides growing menace of drugs.

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Spokesperson Umed Singh Jaglan informed that they formed a 21-member committee, with one representative from each of the 21 villages, to oversee the implementation of the decisions. Besides, he informed separate committees will also be formed in each village to enforce the resolutions and determine penalties wherever required.

The panchayat also demanded the repeal of legal provisions relating to live-in relationships.

Ganga Prasad, a member of the khap panchayat from Ramrai village, said the marriages opposed by them spoil the social fabric of society.

The khap further resolved to discourage the playing of obscene songs at social functions and also authorised village committees to impose fines on violators. It also announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for anyone providing information about drug trafficking. They further said that the khap panchayat will keep the identity of the informer confidential.