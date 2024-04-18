Naveen Jindal loads wheat bags at campaign

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 17

BJP’s candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat Naveen Jindal struck an emotional chord with labourers as he loaded bags full of wheat into a truck in the Radaur grain market of Yamunanagar district on Wednesday.

The labourers apprised Jindal of their problems and the latter assured them of redressing their grievances at the earliest once he became a Member of Parliament.

Besides meeting with labourers in the grain market of Radaur town, Jindal campaigned in other areas of the Radaur Assembly segment and sought votes for himself.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country had witnessed tremendous development, which changed the condition of the country.

“There will be a double engine government again in the Centre and Haryana,” said Jindal. He added: “This is the first Maha Ram Navami after 500 years, when Ram Lalla blessed us from the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya. The temple is a symbol of our faith and belief. Its construction reflects the strong intentions of the PM. Whatever he decides, he does it, that is why the entire country has faith in Modi’s guarantee.”

