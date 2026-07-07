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Home / Haryana / Naveen Krishi campaign aims to raise farmers’ income, says Agri Minister

Naveen Krishi campaign aims to raise farmers’ income, says Agri Minister

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:25 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana and others during the launch of the Naveen Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Radaur town of Yamunanagar.
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On the initiative of Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana launched the Naveen Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Radaur town of Yamunanagar district.

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The Minister said the campaign aimed to increase farmers’ income by reducing food grain wastage and creating awareness about scientific grain storage systems.

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A large number of farmers, agricultural scientists, public representatives and officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department attended the launch programme. On the occasion, a mobile medical unit arranged by MP Naveen Jindal provided healthcare services to farmers.

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Addressing the gathering, Rana said Naveen Jindal had launched a visionary campaign with the long-term welfare of farmers in mind. He said that if farmers adopted scientific grain storage and natural farming, agriculture would gradually become debt-free, more sustainable and more profitable.

“Today, there is a need to reduce dependence on chemical farming. Farmers should adopt natural farming based on indigenous cows and use natural resources such as Jeevamrit instead of chemical fertilisers. This will reduce cultivation costs, improve soil fertility and increase farmers’ income,” the Minister said.

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He said excessive use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers in the production of food, vegetables and milk was contributing to serious diseases, particularly cancer. Therefore, he added, natural farming was the need of the hour for a healthier society and more prosperous farmers.

Dharamvir Singh, former IAS officer and in-charge of MP Naveen Jindal’s office, urged farmers to scientifically preserve every grain produced through their hard work. “Safe food storage will not only prevent wastage but also help farmers secure better prices for their produce,” he said.

During the programme, agricultural experts informed farmers about modern scientific grain storage techniques, natural farming, crop diversification, environmental protection and farmer-friendly schemes of the Central and State Governments.

Vindhya Gaurav, Deputy General Manager, Warehouse, Jagadhri, and Vijender Jagrat, Head of the Technical Department, Regional Office, Panchkula, explained proper storage practices and pest control methods to help farmers minimise crop losses.

Campaign Coordinator Ishan Pandey said the Naveen Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan was a mass movement aimed at empowering farmers and making them active partners in building a self-reliant, prosperous and developed India. “The campaign will be implemented in phases across all blocks of the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency so that a larger number of farmers can benefit from modern agricultural practices and technologies,” he said.

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