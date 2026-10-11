Navratri gift for elderly: Panchkula launches tiffin service for 156 households

On the occasion of the first Navratri, a tiffin service was launched in Panchkula to provide cooked food to 156 households where only one senior citizen lives.

Panchkula Mayor Sham Lal said, “The tiffin service has been launched on the auspicious occasion of the first Navratri and will continue further. A total of 156 such elderly persons have been identified, and cooked food and ration will be provided according to their needs. It is a great service to society, and I congratulate them on this novel endeavour.”

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Meanwhile, devotees offered donations worth Rs 25,10,085 at the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Shri Kali Mata Temple in Kalka, and Chandi Mata Temple on the first day of the Ashwin Navratri fair on Sunday.

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The three temples witnessed a huge rush of devotees from the Tricity and far-off places. As many as 47,000 devotees visited the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple, 12,000 visited the Shri Kali Mata Temple in Kalka, and 3,200 visited the Chandi Mata Temple.

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Satpal Sharma said donations worth Rs 20,43,374 were received at the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Rs 2,38,241 at the Shri Kali Mata Temple in Kalka, and Rs 2,28,470 at the Chandi Mata Temple. In addition to cash donations, devotees also offered four silver items at the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple.

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Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, accompanied by his wife, Suman Saini, offered prayers at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple on the first day of Ashwin Navratri and sought the blessings of the Goddess. He said he prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of the state.

The Chief Minister subsequently participated in the Havan-Yajna held at the Yagyashala within the temple complex and offered oblations.