Navy official found dead in hotel

A Navy official was found dead inside the bathroom of a hotel room in the city on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Hitesh, a resident of Mahendragarh district. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Sources said Hitesh checked into the hotel in the early hours of Monday and was scheduled to check out later in the day. When he did not come out from the room, hotel staff knocked on the door but received no response.

Suspecting something was wrong, the police were informed. Upon reaching the hotel, they opened the locked room and found Hitesh dead in the bathroom. His family members were later informed, and the body was sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.