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Home / Haryana / NCC academy project at Araipura gets Rs 29-cr boost

NCC academy project at Araipura gets Rs 29-cr boost

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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An under-construction building of NCC Academy at Araipura village in Gharaunda.
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The long-delayed project to establish an NCC academy at Araipura village in Gharaunda block has received a fresh boost, with the state government sanctioning an additional Rs 29.0571 crore for its completion. The revised administrative approval has taken the total sanctioned cost of the academy to Rs 85.9971 crore.

The project, which has remained incomplete for years despite its original deadline having passed nearly six and a half years ago, is expected to gain momentum with the additional funding. An official associated with the project said the fresh allocation would facilitate the completion of pending construction and other works at the academy.

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“The additional funds have been sanctioned after the continued efforts by Haryana Assembly Speaker and Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, who has been pursuing the timely completion and operationalisation of the academy,” said an official.

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The foundation stone of the academy was laid by the then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in July 2018, with the project originally scheduled for completion by February 2020. Designed to accommodate and train around 700 cadets at a time, the academy will be a centre of excellence, with training facilities on the lines of NCC academies in Gwalior and Nagpur.

The initial cost of the project was Rs 56.94 crore, while an additional Rs 29.05 crore was later sought. Administrative approval for the initial estimate of Rs 56.94 crore had earlier been granted for the project.

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The proposed institution will be Haryana’s first NCC academy and is expected to serve as an important NCC training facility. Once operational, it will provide training opportunities to NCC cadets from different states, giving them greater exposure to structured training and opportunities related to careers in the defence services, an official said.

A PWD (B&R) official said the department had been awaiting approval for the revised estimate. The project cost increased following modifications to its drawing and layout plan. Under the revised plan, three major buildings are being constructed, comprising the administrative block, hostel and mess block.

The project, however, remained in limbo after the construction agency abandoned the work midway in 2021. The PWD (B&R) subsequently terminated the tender in July 2024.

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