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Home / Haryana / NCC cadet Poonam secures second position at All India Thal Sainik Camp 2026

NCC cadet Poonam secures second position at All India Thal Sainik Camp 2026

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Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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CDLU VC Prof Vijay Kumar and others welcome NCC cadet Poonam.
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CDLU NCC cadet Sergeant Poonam secured the second position at the All India Thal Sainik Camp 2026, bringing national recognition to the university.

The university organised a felicitation ceremony on Tuesday, where Vice-Chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar presented Poonam with a silver medal and a memento. Cadets and faculty members welcomed her with drums as she was escorted from the main gate to the Tagore Lecture Theatre.

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Prof Kumar praised Poonam for her achievement and said her success would inspire other students and NCC cadets. He stressed the importance of hard work, discipline, dedication and self-confidence in achieving success.

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An orientation programme was also organised for newly enrolled NCC cadets. They were briefed about NCC training, camps, activities and various opportunities available to them. Poonam shared her experiences at the camp and encouraged the new cadets to work with discipline, dedication and commitment.

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