NCC cadets gain life skills, field training at Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

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Yamunanagar, June 20

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The ninth day of the Ambala Group Thal Sainik Camp-cum-Combined Annual Training Camp at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Jagadhri, featured a series of informative lectures and practical training sessions aimed at the overall development of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets.

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The camp is being organised under the directions of Brigadier Rohit Sehgal, Group Commander, Ambala Group NCC, under the command of Colonel Pankaj Pareek and the administration of Lieutenant Colonel Kumud Maini. Training activities were conducted by Subedar Major Jaswant Singh and his team.

The day began with a lecture on “Physical and Mental Changes during Adolescence” by Dr Shikha Agrawal, Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Yamunanagar. She sensitised cadets to the physical, emotional and psychological changes experienced during adolescence.

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Dr Agrawal stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, mental well-being and self-discipline during this crucial stage of life. Cadets actively participated in the interactive session and sought clarification on various aspects of adolescent health and wellness.

A session on communication skills was conducted by Subedar Kamal Dev, Havildar Balkar and Havildar Arvind. The instructors highlighted the importance of effective communication in leadership, teamwork, personality development and military life. Cadets were introduced to key aspects of verbal and non-verbal communication, public speaking, confidence-building and interpersonal interaction.

The cadets also underwent practical military training through a lecture-cum-demonstration on field craft and battle craft conducted by Subedar Kalam Negi and Company Havildar Major (CHM) Sandeep. The session covered essential battlefield techniques, including camouflage and concealment, observation methods, field movement and tactical responses in combat situations. The demonstration helped cadets understand the practical application of military skills under field conditions.

Further strengthening their military training, cadets participated in a firing practice session under the supervision of CHM Aman. They were guided on safety precautions, weapon handling, aiming techniques and firing procedures. The exercise helped enhance their confidence and marksmanship skills.