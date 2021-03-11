NCC cadets hold Tricolour rally

Tribune News Service

Karnal: Cadets of the NCC Army wing and students of Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, held a ‘Tiranga rally’ on bicycles in the city. Principal Shalini Narang flagged off the rally from the school premises. Thereafter, under the leadership of ANO Ravinder Yadav, cadets proceeded towards the Sector-7 market. They raised slogans and inspired residents to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. ‘Varikshabandhan’ was also held in the school to spread awareness about saving environment. Principal, along with the NCC cadets, tied rakhis on trees to convey a message that these were life saviours and need to be protected. TNS

Students selected for training

Hisar: Six students of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology have been selected for training in the Noida-based Collabera Technologies (Training and Hiring partner for the HCL) during the e-campus placement drive. According to Dr Aditya Vir Singh, Assistant Director, Training and Placement Cell, selected students, include Gulshan, Simran Jangra and Riya from BTech (CSE) and Komal, Meenakshi and Minakshi from MCA-2022 pass out batch of the university. TNS

Workshop dwells on btech syllabus

Faridabad: The Vice Chancellor, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Prof SK Tomar, has emphasised that the curriculum of technical courses should be designed in such a way that students can engage themselves in their empirical subjects as well as co-curricular activities. He was addressing the syllabus workshop for BTech (Robotics and Artificial Intelligence) course recently. The Dean (Institution) and Advisor to Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sandeep Grover, and the Chairperson, Mechanical Engineering, Prof Rajkumar, were also present on the occasion. Prof SS Dhammi from Chandigarh, Dr Arpan Chattopadhyay from IIT, Delhi, Prof Joseph Anand Vaz from NIT, Jalandhar, Prof Sanjeev Sofat from PEC, Chandigarh, and Prof Amar Nath Gill from IIIT, Una, joined the workshop as expert members and gave their advice and suggestions to further improve the syllabus to meet the technological demands and bridge the skill gaps. TNS

DAV Dental College ranked first

Yamunanagar: DAV Centenary Dental College has once again ranked first in Haryana in the Dialogue India National Ranking-2022 for private higher education institutions in the country. An award was given by Dr Inder Kumar Pandit, the college principal, by the chief guest General VK Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, at the academic conclave in New Delhi. Dr Pandit said they were thankful to their entire college management, president of the DAVCMC, Punam Suri, faculty members and students for their constant efforts in making the institution a seat of excellence in dental education and skill development.