NCC cadets hone firing, map-reading skills at camp

The fourth day of the 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp of 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, Yamunanagar, being held at Kapal Mochan, witnessed a series of intensive training activities aimed at enhancing the military skills, discipline, confidence and leadership qualities of NCC cadets.

The camp is being conducted under the command of Colonel Pankaj Pareek, Commanding Officer, 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, with the overall administration and coordination being supervised by Lieutenant Colonel Kumud Maini, Administrative Officer.

Advertisement

During the day, the cadets participated in a lecture and practical training session on judging distance conducted by Subedar Amarjeet Singh. The cadets were introduced to various techniques for accurately estimating distances, an important military skill that helps develop observation, concentration and fieldcraft abilities.

Advertisement

A firing practice session was also conducted under the supervision of Subedar Kalam Negi. The cadets were given practical exposure to firing procedures, with emphasis on safety, weapon handling, discipline and correct firing techniques. The session provided them an opportunity to develop confidence and precision while following established safety protocols.

An informative lecture on “Introduction to Map and Conventional Signs” was delivered by Subedar Gurmeet Singh. The session familiarised the cadets with basic map-reading skills, symbols and conventional signs used on military maps, thereby strengthening their understanding of navigation and field orientation.

Advertisement

Special emphasis was also placed on Republic Day 2027 drill practice. Cadets enthusiastically participated in drill rehearsals to improve their turnout, synchronisation, marching, command response and overall parade discipline. The practice is part of preparations for future Republic Day-related NCC activities.

The training programme is designed to provide cadets with a balanced combination of military training, physical fitness, discipline, teamwork and leadership development. The activities are aimed at equipping the cadets with practical skills while inculcating a sense of responsibility, confidence and team spirit.

Colonel Pankaj Pareek appreciated the commitment and enthusiasm displayed by the cadets and encouraged them to make maximum use of the training opportunities available during the camp. He urged them to participate actively in all activities and maintain high standards of discipline throughout the training programme.

Lieutenant Colonel Kumud Maini emphasised the importance of discipline, safety and active participation in every training activity. He also stressed that the cadets should remain attentive and follow all instructions carefully during practical training sessions.

The fourth day concluded with the cadets demonstrating a high level of enthusiasm and commitment towards achieving the objectives of the Combined Annual Training Camp.