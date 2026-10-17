NCC cadets hone map reading, weapons training skills

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is one of India’s premier youth organisations, dedicated to developing character, discipline, leadership, patriotism and a spirit of selfless service among young people. It provides students with an opportunity to undergo structured training while pursuing their academic education. Through military-oriented activities, community service, adventure sports and leadership programmes, the NCC helps shape students into confident, responsible and disciplined citizens.

The activities of the 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, Yamunanagar, are being conducted under the guidance of Brigadier Rohit Sehgal, VSM, Group Commander, Ambala Group NCC, and the command of Colonel Pankaj Pareek, Commanding Officer, 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, with administrative support from Lieutenant Colonel Kumud Maini, Administrative Officer. Their leadership and guidance help ensure the effective conduct of NCC training and youth development programmes across the Battalion’s area of responsibility.

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NCC training is designed to provide a balanced combination of institutional, community and military training. Cadets are introduced to basic military subjects such as drill, map reading, field craft, weapon training, firing, civil defence and disaster management. At the same time, emphasis is placed on personality development, leadership, communication skills, national integration, social awareness and civic responsibility.

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An important feature of NCC training is its practical approach. Cadets participate in Annual Training Camps (ATCs), Combined Annual Training Camps (CATCs), Republic Day-related training, Thal Sainik training, shooting, trekking, adventure activities, sports, Indian Military Academy (IMA) and military hospital (MH) attachment camps, as well as cultural programmes. These activities expose students to challenging situations and teach them teamwork, time management, perseverance and the ability to work under pressure.

Community service is another important component of NCC training. Cadets participate in programmes related to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, drug abuse prevention, environmental protection, tree plantation, blood donation, road safety, health awareness and disaster management. These initiatives foster social responsibility and encourage young people to make a positive contribution to society.

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NCC offers numerous educational and personal benefits to students. Above all, it instils discipline and punctuality. Cadets learn to follow instructions, respect rules and discharge their responsibilities efficiently. These qualities are valuable not only during NCC training but also in academic, professional and personal life. The NCC also develops leadership qualities. Cadets get opportunities to lead groups, organise activities, participate in camps and take responsibility for their fellow cadets. Such experiences build confidence, improve decision-making skills and foster a sense of accountability. The organisation also contributes significantly to physical fitness and mental resilience, helping students develop the confidence to face difficult situations. The NCC further promotes national integration. Students from different social, cultural, linguistic and geographical backgrounds train and live together. This encourages mutual understanding, respect for diversity and a strong sense of national unity. The NCC motto, “Unity and Discipline”, therefore, reflects two essential values required for nation-building.

NCC training can also provide valuable opportunities for students aspiring to join the Armed Forces and other uniformed services. Depending on the certificate held and the applicable recruitment rules, cadets may receive marks weightage or other benefits in certain selection processes. Participation in the NCC helps students understand military life and develop qualities useful for careers in the Army, Navy, Air Force, police, paramilitary forces and other services. NCC certificates, particularly the ‘C’ Certificate, can offer advantages in specific recruitment processes, subject to prevailing government rules.

The 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, Yamunanagar, is making a significant contribution to youth development in the region. The Battalion has an extensive institutional network covering both higher education and schools. Its authorised strength is 3,303 cadets, who receive training through 60 educational institutions, comprising 19 colleges and 41 schools.

The Battalion’s training and administrative structure includes 39 Associate NCC Officers (ANOs), 18 Care Taker Officers (CTOs), 28 Permanent Instructor (PI) personnel and 14 civilian staff members. This dedicated team plays an important role in providing systematic training, organising camps and ensuring the overall development of NCC cadets.

The Battalion functions under the overall guidance of Brigadier Rohit Sehgal, VSM, Group Commander, Ambala Group NCC. Colonel Pankaj Pareek provides command leadership as the Commanding Officer, while Lieutenant Colonel Kumud Maini oversees administrative coordination as the Administrative Officer. Their combined efforts help maintain the training standards and administrative efficiency required to run the Battalion’s programmes.

An important figure associated with the NCC and education in Yamunanagar is Dr (Hony Major) Harinder Singh Kang, Principal (Retd.), Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar. Through his long association with the NCC and educational leadership, Dr Kang has contributed to cadet development, the promotion of discipline and leadership, and the encouragement of young people to serve the nation. His experience highlights how educational institutions and the NCC can work together to nurture responsible, capable and service-oriented young people.

Dr Kang said that, under the guidance of Brigadier Rohit Sehgal, VSM, Colonel Pankaj Pareek and Lieutenant Colonel Kumud Maini, along with the dedicated NCC officers, instructors and staff, the Battalion continued to nurture the youth of the region and prepare them for future responsibilities. “In an era when students face rapidly changing social, technological and professional challenges, the NCC provides a valuable platform for developing discipline, leadership, confidence, physical fitness, patriotism, teamwork and social responsibility. The training received by NCC cadets prepares them to face life’s challenges with courage and determination,” said Dr Kang.

The activities of the 14 Haryana Battalion NCC demonstrate that the NCC is much more than a uniformed youth organisation. It is an important educational and character-building institution that complements formal education by nurturing qualities that cannot be developed entirely through classroom teaching. By combining practical training, community service and leadership opportunities, the NCC helps prepare students to become responsible citizens and contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.