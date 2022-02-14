NCC cadets perform yoga

Karnal: NCC Cadets of Pratap Public School, Sector 6, displayed nerve and vitality in the Haryana Yog Aayog activity scheduled by the 7 Haryana Batallion NCC, Karnal, under the guidance of principal DrPuja Waalia Mann and NCC CTO Richa Sharma. Cadets practised various yoga asanas in the morning. They learned about different yoga asanas and their benefits in one's life.

Video blogging contest at DAVIM

Faridabad: A web talk and video blogging competition was organised by the holistic growth department and patriots club of the DAV Institute of Management (DAVIM) in collaboration with NHPC Ltd, on the topic "Driving life with respect, dignity and integrity" recently. The event was organised to promote moral values, ethics, honesty and good governance practices through participation of students, said DAVIM principal director Dr Satish Ahuja. Vice-principal Dr Ritu Gandhi Arora, Dr Rashmi Bhargava (dean, holistic growth department) Dr Anjali Ahuja (convenor, patriot club) along with officials from the NHPC, including BB Sethi (general manager) boosted the morale of the students by distributing cash prizes and certificates to them. The first, second and third position in the video blogging competition were bagged by Vanshul Sethi, Srishti and Kritika Shukla whereas the consolation prizes were awarded to Gautam Madaan, Prasun, Singh, Vikas Yadav, Neha Gera, Sorupa Banerjee and Gaurav Tyagi.

Seminar on career guidance

Karnal: The career guidance and placement cell of the KVA DAV College for Women, Karnal, organised a seminar in collaboration with ICICI Bank under the guidance of principal Renu Mehta. Aman Sanhney and Rajat Gupta, programme managers from NIIT, Gurugram, visited the college with his team members. Santosh Bisla, vice-principal and Sanjana Raheja, convener of the placement cell welcomed the guests. Around 150 students of BCom and BBA final year attended the seminar and they were provided information regarding qualification, working environment and job profile related to branch banking job in ICICI Bank. They also discussed the selection procedure related to banking job. This drive provides a platform to students to explore greater heights.