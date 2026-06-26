DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / NCC camp trains cadets in leadership, cyber safety at Gharaunda

NCC camp trains cadets in leadership, cyber safety at Gharaunda

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cadets being briefed during a combined annual training camp at Global Paradise Convent School, Malikpur, Gharaunda on Thursday.
Advertisement

Cadets attending the sixth day of the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) organised by the 7 Haryana NCC Battalion at Global Paradise Convent School, Malikpur, Gharaunda, underwent intensive training in leadership, navigation, cyber safety and social awareness.

Advertisement

The day’s schedule included sessions on yoga, map reading, use of the prismatic compass, GPS navigation, observation and camouflage, the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and cyber hygiene.

Advertisement

Sohit from Spectrum Defence Academy, Kurukshetra, delivered a lecture on the Services Selection Board (SSB) process and explained various entry avenues into the Indian Armed Forces. He guided cadets on the preparation required for pursuing a career in the defence services.

Advertisement

Commanding Officer and Camp Commandant Col SS Negi emphasised the role of the NCC in developing disciplined, responsible and patriotic citizens capable of contributing to nation-building.

Lt Dr Devi Bhushan, Assistant Adjutant and NCC Officer, said such training programmes play a vital role in nurturing confident, capable and socially responsible future leaders.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts