NCC camp trains cadets in leadership, cyber safety at Gharaunda

Cadets attending the sixth day of the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) organised by the 7 Haryana NCC Battalion at Global Paradise Convent School, Malikpur, Gharaunda, underwent intensive training in leadership, navigation, cyber safety and social awareness.

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The day’s schedule included sessions on yoga, map reading, use of the prismatic compass, GPS navigation, observation and camouflage, the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and cyber hygiene.

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Sohit from Spectrum Defence Academy, Kurukshetra, delivered a lecture on the Services Selection Board (SSB) process and explained various entry avenues into the Indian Armed Forces. He guided cadets on the preparation required for pursuing a career in the defence services.

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Commanding Officer and Camp Commandant Col SS Negi emphasised the role of the NCC in developing disciplined, responsible and patriotic citizens capable of contributing to nation-building.

Lt Dr Devi Bhushan, Assistant Adjutant and NCC Officer, said such training programmes play a vital role in nurturing confident, capable and socially responsible future leaders.