DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / NCC honours ex-cadets selected for Short Service Commission in Army

NCC honours ex-cadets selected for Short Service Commission in Army

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:17 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former NCC cadets with other officials.
Advertisement

The 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, Yamunanagar, organised a felicitation function to honour its former NCC cadets who successfully cleared the selection process for the Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army.

The function was organised under the guidance of Col Pankaj Pareek, Commanding Officer, 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, and coordinated by Lt Col Kumud Maini, Administrative Officer, along with Dr (Major Hony) Harinder Singh Kang, former Principal of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar.

Advertisement

Two former NCC cadets were felicitated for their outstanding achievement. Priyanshu Narwal, an alumnus of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, has been selected for the Officer Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, for Short Service Commission (Non-Technical), 124th Course, and will join the academy on September

Advertisement

24, 2026.

Rachit Kumar, an alumnus of Dyal Singh Public School, Jagadhri, has been selected for the Officer Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, for Short Service Commission (Technical), 67th Course, and will join on September 23, 2026.

Advertisement

Congratulating the successful cadets, Lt Col Kumud Maini appreciated their dedication, discipline and hard work and wished them success in their forthcoming military careers. He also congratulated Dr (Major Hony) Harinder Singh Kang on being conferred the Honorary Rank of Major by the President of India in recognition of his contribution to the NCC.

Dr (Major Hony) Harinder Singh Kang congratulated both cadets on their selection and expressed confidence that their NCC training would help them discharge their responsibilities as commissioned officers with discipline, leadership, courage and a spirit of service to the nation.

Dr (Lt) Joshpreet Singh of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar and First Officer Neeraj of Dyal Singh Public School, Jagadhri, were also present on the occasion.

The parents and friends of the selected cadets attended the felicitation function and expressed their happiness and pride over their achievement.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts