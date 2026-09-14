NCC honours ex-cadets selected for Short Service Commission in Army

The 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, Yamunanagar, organised a felicitation function to honour its former NCC cadets who successfully cleared the selection process for the Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army.

The function was organised under the guidance of Col Pankaj Pareek, Commanding Officer, 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, and coordinated by Lt Col Kumud Maini, Administrative Officer, along with Dr (Major Hony) Harinder Singh Kang, former Principal of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar.

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Two former NCC cadets were felicitated for their outstanding achievement. Priyanshu Narwal, an alumnus of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, has been selected for the Officer Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, for Short Service Commission (Non-Technical), 124th Course, and will join the academy on September

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24, 2026.

Rachit Kumar, an alumnus of Dyal Singh Public School, Jagadhri, has been selected for the Officer Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, for Short Service Commission (Technical), 67th Course, and will join on September 23, 2026.

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Congratulating the successful cadets, Lt Col Kumud Maini appreciated their dedication, discipline and hard work and wished them success in their forthcoming military careers. He also congratulated Dr (Major Hony) Harinder Singh Kang on being conferred the Honorary Rank of Major by the President of India in recognition of his contribution to the NCC.

Dr (Major Hony) Harinder Singh Kang congratulated both cadets on their selection and expressed confidence that their NCC training would help them discharge their responsibilities as commissioned officers with discipline, leadership, courage and a spirit of service to the nation.

Dr (Lt) Joshpreet Singh of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar and First Officer Neeraj of Dyal Singh Public School, Jagadhri, were also present on the occasion.

The parents and friends of the selected cadets attended the felicitation function and expressed their happiness and pride over their achievement.