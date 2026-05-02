NCC honours senior cadets at Indira Gandhi National College

The NCC (Army Wing) of Indira Gandhi National College organised a valedictory ceremony to honour its senior cadets on Saturday. The programme aimed to recognise their contributions and express gratitude.

Advertisement

Principal Ashok Verma praised the cadets’ discipline and dedication and wished them a bright future. NCC Officer Lieutenant Kuldeep Singh urged cadets to uphold unity, discipline and leadership.

Advertisement

Speakers said senior cadets play a role as vital as teachers in an institution. Junior cadets gain knowledge, practical training and discipline under their guidance. NCC traditions help juniors develop leadership, responsibility and respect for national values and rules.

Advertisement

Cadets shared experiences from 10-day camps, where they learn discipline, teamwork, resource management and problem-solving. The training also strengthens bonds between junior and senior cadets.

The event also celebrated memories and learning shared over the past three years. Junior cadets acknowledged the leadership and contributions of their seniors. Senior cadet Saurabh’s selection in the Indian Army as an Agniveer was also noted.