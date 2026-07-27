DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / NCR industrialists seek relief from new CAQM pollution norms, demand deadline extension to 2027

NCR industrialists seek relief from new CAQM pollution norms, demand deadline extension to 2027

Many industries, including rice mills, are facing procurement delays, technical integration issues and infrastructure constraints, making it difficult to meet the current timeline

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:46 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock
Advertisement

New environmental compliance norms issued by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) for industries in the National Capital Region (NCR) have drawn criticism from industrialists.

Advertisement

Citing a short compliance timeline, high costs and implementation challenges, a joint delegation of Haryana Rice Exporters’ Association (HREA), Karnal Rice Millers Association, and Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry met Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit to Karnal on Sunday. The delegation urged the Central Government to extend the compliance deadline to March 31, 2027, and ease the new pollution control norms.

Advertisement

Industrialists also demanded that units already complying with prescribed emission norms through online monitoring systems be exempted from additional Air Pollution Control Device (APCD) adequacy assessments and unnecessary upgrades.

Advertisement

Sushil Jain, president of Haryana Rice Exporters’ Association, said the delegation had requested relaxation in the norms and an extension of the deadline. “We have been assured that our concerns will be taken up with the concerned ministry so that appropriate relief can be provided,” he said.

Jain said industries have been directed to install and integrate Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), PTZ cameras and stack emission monitoring facilities under the Emission Regulation Part-III (ERP-III) framework. However, many industries, including rice mills, are facing procurement delays, technical integration issues and infrastructure constraints, making it difficult to meet the current timeline.

Advertisement

“Our key demand is the withdrawal of the requirement for an additional APCD adequacy assessment. Industries already complying with prescribed emission norms should not be included in the evaluation list,” he added.

Jain said the required upgrades involve investments ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 2 crore, depending on the size and configuration of the unit. These include installation of fabric filters, electrostatic precipitators, wet scrubbers, cyclonic separators, fume extraction systems and other pollution control technologies, along with civil modifications and commissioning work.

“The government should provide a 75 per cent financial subsidy for pollution control upgrades,” he said.

Vijay Setia, former president of All India Rice Exporters Association, said the revised norms have reduced the particulate matter (PM) emission limit for biomass fuel-based boilers from 80 mg/Nm³ to 50 mg/Nm³ — a level comparable to CNG-based emissions.

“We have checked emission standards in other rice-producing countries. Thailand allows 90 mg/Nm³, Vietnam 290 mg/Nm³, while the World Bank recommends 150 mg/Nm³. In Pakistan, the limit is 50 mg/Nm³ for gas-operated units and 500 mg/Nm³ for biomass and coal. The government should consider these international standards and direct the concerned authorities to revisit the norms in the larger interest of industries and their workers,” he said.

Karnal Rice Millers Association also raised concerns over the mandatory installation of expensive pollution control equipment. The association said rice mill boilers operate only for two to three months a year at low pressure, resulting in relatively lower emissions. “Rice mills should be exempted from such norms,” said a member of the association.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts