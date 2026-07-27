NCR industrialists seek relief from new CAQM pollution norms, demand deadline extension to 2027

New environmental compliance norms issued by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) for industries in the National Capital Region (NCR) have drawn criticism from industrialists.

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Citing a short compliance timeline, high costs and implementation challenges, a joint delegation of Haryana Rice Exporters’ Association (HREA), Karnal Rice Millers Association, and Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry met Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit to Karnal on Sunday. The delegation urged the Central Government to extend the compliance deadline to March 31, 2027, and ease the new pollution control norms.

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Industrialists also demanded that units already complying with prescribed emission norms through online monitoring systems be exempted from additional Air Pollution Control Device (APCD) adequacy assessments and unnecessary upgrades.

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Sushil Jain, president of Haryana Rice Exporters’ Association, said the delegation had requested relaxation in the norms and an extension of the deadline. “We have been assured that our concerns will be taken up with the concerned ministry so that appropriate relief can be provided,” he said.

Jain said industries have been directed to install and integrate Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), PTZ cameras and stack emission monitoring facilities under the Emission Regulation Part-III (ERP-III) framework. However, many industries, including rice mills, are facing procurement delays, technical integration issues and infrastructure constraints, making it difficult to meet the current timeline.

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“Our key demand is the withdrawal of the requirement for an additional APCD adequacy assessment. Industries already complying with prescribed emission norms should not be included in the evaluation list,” he added.

Jain said the required upgrades involve investments ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 2 crore, depending on the size and configuration of the unit. These include installation of fabric filters, electrostatic precipitators, wet scrubbers, cyclonic separators, fume extraction systems and other pollution control technologies, along with civil modifications and commissioning work.

“The government should provide a 75 per cent financial subsidy for pollution control upgrades,” he said.

Vijay Setia, former president of All India Rice Exporters Association, said the revised norms have reduced the particulate matter (PM) emission limit for biomass fuel-based boilers from 80 mg/Nm³ to 50 mg/Nm³ — a level comparable to CNG-based emissions.

“We have checked emission standards in other rice-producing countries. Thailand allows 90 mg/Nm³, Vietnam 290 mg/Nm³, while the World Bank recommends 150 mg/Nm³. In Pakistan, the limit is 50 mg/Nm³ for gas-operated units and 500 mg/Nm³ for biomass and coal. The government should consider these international standards and direct the concerned authorities to revisit the norms in the larger interest of industries and their workers,” he said.

Karnal Rice Millers Association also raised concerns over the mandatory installation of expensive pollution control equipment. The association said rice mill boilers operate only for two to three months a year at low pressure, resulting in relatively lower emissions. “Rice mills should be exempted from such norms,” said a member of the association.