NCTE withdraws recognition to all 395 Teacher Edu Institutions

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 26

The National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE), a statutory body set by the Centre to lay down norms and standards for various teacher education courses, has withdrawn the recognition granted to all 395 Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs), including around 20 government institutions, across the state for running the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.Ed) course.

Private colleges to move court The decision has been taken at the NCTE’s northern regional committee meeting held on February 17

The development comes three months after state government discontinued D.EL.Ed course from the next session

Private colleges describe the NCTE action as illegal and has decided to move the court against it

The development came three months after the state government decided to discontinue this two-year duration course in all block institutes of teachers education, government elementary teachers training institutes and private self-financed colleges in the state from the academic session 2023-25 while referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Raising a strong objection to the NCTE’s action, the Haryana Self Finance Private College Association (HSFPCA) has decided to challenge it before the Delhi High Court, pleading that the recognition of any institute can be withdrawn only for the violation of the rules and after serving two show-cause notices to the institute concerned.

“The decision regarding the withdrawal of the recognition of all TEIs in the state was taken at a meeting of the NCTE’s Northern Regional Committee meeting held on February 17 after considering the state government’s move to discontinue the D.EL.Ed course from the next academic session in view of the NEP 2020,” said the sources, adding that minutes of the meeting were made public recently that added fuel to the ongoing issue.

The D.EL.Ed course, with a total intake of 21,050, is, at present, being run in the TEIs across the state. The admissions were done by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Gurugram, through counselling. Around 9,000 seats remained vacant due to the least interest of the students towards the course in the current academic session that started in 2022 and would conclude next year.

“We were gearing up to approach the court against the state government’s decision for the discontinuation of the D.EL.Ed course but in the meanwhile, the NCTE gave us another blow by withdrawing the recognition of all TEIs without serving show-causes notices. Now, we have no other option except to challenge both decisions before the court as these are not only illegal but also double whammy for the private colleges,” said Satish Khola, HSFPCA chief.

Khola said the NCTE was the only authority which can disapprove or discontinue the course across the nation while the state authorities were only confined to do admissions and to conduct exams. “Surprisingly, the course is being run in other states as usual, while the Haryana Government has discontinued it without any valid reason,” he claimed.

#Rohtak