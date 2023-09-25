NCW seeks report on gang rape of 3 women in front of family in Haryana

IANS

Chandigarh, September 25

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sought a report within three days regarding the gang rape of three women last week in Haryana's Panipat district by four masked armed assailants in the presence of the victims' family members, which included children.

“Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident in Panipat, Haryana. Three women gang-raped in front of their families. We strongly condemn this heinous act. Demanding swift action: fair investigation, invoking relevant IPC provisions, immediate arrests, and free medical care for the victims. We expect a detailed report within 3 days,” said the NCW in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The victims, aged 24, 25, and 35, were sexually assaulted on early September 21 by the miscreants, who forcefully entered their house, in the Madlauda area.

Later, they decamped with cash and ornaments.

The police have prepared sketches of the accused and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information about them.

Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said an investigation is underway and some intelligence inputs about the accused have come to the fore.

