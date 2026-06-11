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Home / Haryana / NCW writes to Haryana DGP, summons Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over 'Rs 370 biryani' remark

NCW writes to Haryana DGP, summons Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over 'Rs 370 biryani' remark

Women’s panel seeks FIR details and action taken report, says remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion undermine women’s dignity and consent

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:18 PM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Image credits/Instagram @himanshu.jangra004 and @maharashtrianbhau
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The National Commission for Women (NCW) has shot off a letter to Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal over viral video footage of a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were publicly made and subsequently applauded.

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The Commission has expressed serious concern over the content of the viral video and the manner in which the alleged conduct was trivialised and presented as entertainment before a public audience.

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The women’s rights body has also summoned comedians Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra, who made the reported derogatory comments about women. The duo has been directed to be present before the panel on June 22.

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“The Commission observed that the normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman’s consent, dignity and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women’s safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence,” the panel said.

The Commission has called for a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

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The Commission has sought details regarding the status of registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws, action taken against the individuals involved, examination and authentication of the viral video evidence, and the role of the organisers, performers and venue management in the incident.

Further, the Commission has sought information on measures proposed by the State Police to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital spaces do not become vehicles for promoting, encouraging or normalising sexual harassment, coercion, or conduct that violates the dignity of women.

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