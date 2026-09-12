NDA exam to be held in Hisar for 1st time; 1,439 candidates to appear at 5 centres

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA and NA-II) examination in Hisar for the first time on Sunday, with 1,439 candidates scheduled to appear at five centres in the district.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the examination will be held in two sessions. The Mathematics paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm, followed by the General Ability Test from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

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Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centres two hours before the scheduled start of the examination, the spokesperson said, adding that for the morning session, entry will be permitted between 8 am and 9.30 am.

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Dr Subhash Chandra, a nodal officer for the examination, said candidates would undergo a three-level verification process before being allowed to enter the examination centres. First, they would undergo a security check by the police at the gate, followed by identity verification through a face-authentication application.

A barcode will be printed on each candidate’s roll number. Once scanned, the candidate’s details will appear on the application and a photograph will be taken at the centre.

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“If the photographs do not match, the candidate will be verified manually and allowed to take the examination after the necessary checks,” he said.

The five examination centres are two centres at Guru Gorakhnathji Government College, PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Jahajpul, PM Shri Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gangwa; and a school on the campus of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University.

Deputy Commissioner Mahender Pal reviewed the arrangements for the examination at a meeting with officials on Saturday. All photocopy shops in the vicinity of the examination centres will remain closed from 9 am to 6 pm on September 13.

The Deputy Commissioner has also imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, within a 200-metre radius of the examination centres to maintain law and order.

The IGNOU Study Centre 1009, located at the government college, will also remain closed on Sunday for submission of assignments due to the conduct of the UPSC examination.