NDRF rescues 60 persons in Pehowa

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 12

Nearly 60 persons stranded in Diwana and Adhoya villages in Kurukshetra’s Pehowa town were rescued by an NDRF team today.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Markanda river in Shahabad has started to recede, but it was still flowing above the danger level.

The Kurukshetra DC has extended the closure of schools till July 14.

#Kurukshetra