NDRF rescues 60 persons in Pehowa

Kurukshetra, July 12
Nearly 60 persons stranded in Diwana and Adhoya villages in Kurukshetra’s Pehowa town were rescued by an NDRF team today.
Meanwhile, the water level in the Markanda river in Shahabad has started to recede, but it was still flowing above the danger level.
The Kurukshetra DC has extended the closure of schools till July 14.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded
Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...
Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur
Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...
40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM
Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...