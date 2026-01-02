DT
Home / Haryana / NDRI director fixes goal to achieve first ranking in NIRF

NDRI director fixes goal to achieve first ranking in NIRF

Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) on Thursday held a programme on New Year, which was attended by scientists, students and other faculty members, while Director of the institute Dr Dheer Singh delivered a lecture, highlighting the achievements during the last year.

He highlighted that the NDRI secured second position in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and fixed a goal to achieve the top spot. “With the dedication of scientists, students and other faculty members, we secured rank last year and this year it is our goal to achieve the first rank,” said Singh while addressing the gathering.

He said that NDRI commercialised 10 technologies, secured eight copyrights, and won 13 externally funded projects worth Rs 7 crore. The institute published 285 research papers, averaging 2.14 per scientist. Seven new scientists joined, and 32 NDRI scientists qualified for Agriculture Research Scientist (ARS). All BTech students secured placements, with 22 selected by a German company.

Antimal Genetic and Breeding division registered the Karan Fries breed, highest yield breed of NDRI, for India’s breeding policy and enabled genome-based breeding value estimation at calf birth. Biotechnology developed India's first genome-edited buffalo. Pregnancy diagnosis kits will be commercialised on a larger scale and strip-based milk testing technologies gained nationwide adoption, the Director added. NDRI pioneered project-based budgeting (PBB) and established a Central Instrumentation Facility in 2025.

Under the green institute initiative 2,000 saplings were planted, targeting 5,000 more in 2026.

