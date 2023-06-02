NDRI exhibits milk-based products, technologies on World Milk Day

Karnal, June 1
To celebrate World Milk Day, an exhibition showcasing milk-based products and technologies was organised by the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) on Thursday. Major innovative products and technologies included ghee with herbal extracts, curcumin fortified ghee, high-protein ice cream, mineral mixture, bajra biscuit, bajra lassi, silage production unit and paneer preparation unit, which were showcased at the exhibition. Milk adulteration detection kit was one of the major attractions for visitors.
On this occasion, an innovative technology, probiotic culture powder for direct vat set, was also launched.
Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI, inaugurated the exhibition and highlighted that about 20 per cent of the global population is directly dependent on the dairy sector as means of livelihood. Also, the dairy sector is the largest contributor in India’s GDP, he added.
Dr Singh emphasised the need to improve the productivity of Indian dairy animals, which would help increase rural income. “Technologies like the use of mineral mixture, silage, high-quality bull semen, artificial insemination and clustering-based milk processing can be adopted to achieve the government’s goal of doubling farmers’ income,” he said, advocating for mechanised production of Indian traditional dairy products to maintain their superior quality, boosting their international trade market.
The exhibition also attracted women entrepreneurs involved in dairy farming and processing from nearby villages, such as Chirao, Katlaheri, Padhanna, Ghoghripur, Kamalpur, among others. Dr Singh exhorted the Indian dairy industry to undertake collaborative research work to achieve holistic growth in the sector.
